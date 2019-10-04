Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed By $435,778 Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Nvidia (NVDA) Stake By $2.94 Million

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 26.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 12,817 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 35,265 shares with $1.22 million value, down from 48,082 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $21.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 1.84M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd analyzed 17,900 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)'s stock declined 6.51%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 174,300 shares with $28.63 million value, down from 192,200 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $110.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $181.68. About 4.91 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $741.22 million for 7.25 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Finl has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 22.21% above currents $32.46 stock price. Synchrony Finl had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 11. Buckingham Research reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Monday, July 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Among 10 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $186’s average target is 2.38% above currents $181.68 stock price. NVIDIA had 17 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by SunTrust. Cascend upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Thursday, July 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 3,368 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bell National Bank & Trust has 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Redwood Invs Lc invested in 2,611 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 27,305 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Insight 2811 owns 2,698 shares. Coatue Management Lc stated it has 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.09% or 24,388 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 653,177 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,785 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Warren Averett Asset Lc invested in 0.04% or 1,773 shares. Lincoln Natl invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 0.39% or 31,140 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.93 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.