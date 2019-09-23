Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake; Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Sentiment Is 0.85

Meyer Handelman Co increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 5,699 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 130,058 shares with $12.46 million value, up from 124,359 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $31.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 1.41 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 245 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 287 sold and decreased equity positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 183.70 million shares, down from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 205 Increased: 184 New Position: 61.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 7,012 are held by Asset. 6,396 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Llc. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 58,225 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.1% or 1.79 million shares. Capital Invsts reported 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 2,450 shares. 50,278 are held by Lazard Asset Lc. 100 are owned by Oakworth Cap Inc. Kbc Nv invested 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 71,580 shares. Duncker Streett Company has 9,625 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd invested in 64 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 21,863 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 8.93% above currents $93.18 stock price. TE Connectivity had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Entergy Corp Com New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 8,500 shares to 119,950 valued at $12.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ibm Corporation Com (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,400 shares and now owns 345,939 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. $13,665 worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was bought by Phelan Daniel J on Monday, August 19.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.99 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 43.32 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 2.09M shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity.