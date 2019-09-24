Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) as Market Valuation Declined; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $333,184

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 649,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.46M, up from 641,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 491,515 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 177,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.57M, up from 172,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 514,248 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Advsrs Inc reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blackrock has 280.88M shares. Barton Invest Mngmt accumulated 31,134 shares. 32,265 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 275,884 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 347,180 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Connors Investor Ser stated it has 204,372 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 71,801 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Com invested in 0.62% or 263,929 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 33,324 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 30,552 shares stake. Bell National Bank invested in 0.74% or 43,038 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 134,885 shares. Barbara Oil reported 42,000 shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd owns 0.42% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 156,182 shares. Axa stated it has 1.46M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Com Llc owns 27,248 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 5,691 shares. 9,306 were accumulated by Investment Counsel. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 60,876 shares. Of Vermont invested in 56,450 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested 1.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mai Mgmt has 80,808 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc accumulated 0.23% or 735,264 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,009 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 54,306 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 16,800 shares to 289,355 shares, valued at $37.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies I Com by 27,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.