Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding by $541,405; As Mirati Therapeutics (Call) (MRTX) Market Value Rose, Broadfin Capital Has Increased Stake

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 130,058 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46 million, up from 124,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 959,180 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (MRTX) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60M, up from 148,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 11,785 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Group Incorporated holds 518 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legacy Prns Inc has invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 11,395 were reported by Boys Arnold. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 547,951 shares. Orrstown Inc owns 1,238 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Capital has invested 0.23% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Street holds 12.51 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,700 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 363,866 shares. First Citizens Bank And Trust reported 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Harris Assoc LP holds 22.12M shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv owns 4,808 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 10,821 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Huntington Bankshares holds 0.01% or 4,520 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 10,850 shares to 41,775 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 190,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 25,907 shares. 13,362 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc owns 5,093 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 116,445 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 33,897 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 56,360 shares. Artal Grp Incorporated invested in 0.62% or 150,000 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.22% or 408,935 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sio Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 135,300 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 78,690 shares to 316,619 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,300 shares, and cut its stake in Sol Gel Technologies.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $77.64 million activity. $71.27M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Boxer Capital – LLC.