Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake by $920,000 as Valuation Rose; Rutabaga Capital Management Lifted Its Hill International (HIL) Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill International Inc. (HIL) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 770,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 792,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 449,316 shares traded or 306.28% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – AWARDS HAVE A TOTAL PROJECT VALUE ESTIMATED AT NEARLY $4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 117,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.58M, up from 112,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $1.89 million activity. Another trade for 63,000 shares valued at $140,560 was made by Sgro David on Monday, May 13. Weintraub Todd E had bought 5,000 shares worth $11,100.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium holds 174,285 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 99,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 675,575 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 177,171 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Axa reported 110,100 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested 1% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.95 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 0% or 63,677 shares. Bulldog Invsts Limited Company invested in 1.03% or 1.21 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 126,175 shares. 71,575 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 30,535 shares. 246,145 were accumulated by Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 108,051 shares to 125,743 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 34,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,483 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Flow Inc..

