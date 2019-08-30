Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Position by $907,500; Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Price Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Lowered Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.66M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 1.67 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 3.43M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Get Interest From Carlyle, Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone Stands Down on Hovnanian Swaps Wager; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 16/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan Daily Inflows $130.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 531,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 29,704 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 30,451 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 64,109 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 10,952 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 27,818 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West has 17,781 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 1,701 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 4,468 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Torray Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 50,112 shares. Essex Fin Services owns 26,970 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 3.03 million shares. Fred Alger Management has 68,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tallgrass Energy: No Surprises – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 264,637 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,298 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “CPP Climbs Past $400 Billion: Here’s What’s in it – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Cheap Stocks for a TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 15, 2019.