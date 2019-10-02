Meyer Handelman Co Has Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $3.67 Million as Shares Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Position by $5.30 Million

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 492,095 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.71M, down from 540,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.32. About 6.05M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 42,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309.64M, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 4.30 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 13,337 shares to 482,595 shares, valued at $19.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,728 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,350 shares to 326,900 shares, valued at $22.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).