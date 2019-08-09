Meyer Handelman Co Has Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering World Fuel Services (INT)

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) stake by 38.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 17,407 shares with $4.35 million value, down from 28,407 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co Com now has $70.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $252.73. About 287,880 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Fuel Services had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. See World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Upgrade

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 73,584 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold World Fuel Services Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 13,700 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.71% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 45,609 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 65,800 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 35,720 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 18,703 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 0.03% or 25,827 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 2,273 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 13,381 shares. Boston accumulated 0.18% or 4.67 million shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 39,696 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 185,368 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 14,675 shares.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.



Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 7.43% above currents $252.73 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research.