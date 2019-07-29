Meyer Handelman Co Has Lifted General Electric Com (GE) Holding; Radius Health (RDUS) Sellers Increased By 3.89% Their Shorts

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. RDUS’s SI was 8.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 7.85 million shares previously. With 546,400 avg volume, 15 days are for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s short sellers to cover RDUS’s short positions. The SI to Radius Health Inc’s float is 19.54%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 71,807 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS)

Meyer Handelman Co increased General Electric Corp Com (GE) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 46,200 shares as General Electric Corp Com (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 2.25 million shares with $22.32M value, up from 2.21 million last quarter. General Electric Corp Com now has $91.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 12.45M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q REV. $28.7B; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Radius Health, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.07% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 47,041 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 242,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 19,943 shares. Northern Corp reported 496,548 shares. 70,467 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 677,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 177,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Capital L P has invested 0.9% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 372,547 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 70,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 0% or 72,469 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 8,572 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity. The insider Kelly Joseph Francis bought 2,500 shares worth $54,536. $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was bought by Hopfield Jessica.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $996.38 million. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,000 shares to 628,998 valued at $70.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,600 shares and now owns 264,637 shares. Hp Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 645 shares. Signalpoint Asset Llc reported 24,315 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 216,071 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 764,500 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na holds 0.04% or 31,698 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc holds 83,145 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Co reported 0.45% stake. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn invested in 55.77M shares or 8.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4.22 million shares. 72,363 are held by Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 38,507 shares. 125 are held by Kessler Inv Limited Co. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 52,575 shares. Asset Management invested in 787,562 shares.