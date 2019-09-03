Meyer Handelman Co Has Lifted Conagra Brands (CAG) Position; Fairpointe Capital Lowered Lear (LEA) Stake

Meyer Handelman Co increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 45,300 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 621,683 shares with $14.24 million value, up from 576,383 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 2.69 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 11,141 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 260,369 shares with $35.34M value, down from 271,510 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $6.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $108.32. About 279,824 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp reported 2,066 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership reported 6,500 shares. Century Cos reported 50,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Int Gru holds 10,638 shares. Service Automobile Association stated it has 97,937 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 375,473 shares. 75,573 are held by Raymond James. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 92,831 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap reported 8,745 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 8,905 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Management Company has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 72,402 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,192 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 23,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lear Corp has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $153.89’s average target is 42.07% above currents $108.32 stock price. Lear Corp had 19 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Citigroup downgraded the shares of LEA in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $202.08M for 7.76 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear’s Valuation Results In A Clutch Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) stake by 46,955 shares to 1.69M valued at $100.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Technipfmc stake by 637,004 shares and now owns 1.93 million shares. Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 20.04% above currents $28.05 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,200 shares to 45,298 valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hp Inc stake by 72,500 shares and now owns 271,914 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Orville Redenbacher’s, Swiss Miss, Hallmark Channel Offer A Chance To “Snack, Watch And Win” A Walk-On Movie Role – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associate accumulated 331,025 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 88,801 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust owns 802,373 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 7,424 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 35,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corporation invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 737 shares. Jana Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 39.64% stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 164,572 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mufg Americas Corporation owns 4,976 shares. At Retail Bank holds 0.07% or 20,271 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.22% or 2.83 million shares. Cls Invs Limited Com has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).