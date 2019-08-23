Meyer Handelman Co Has Increased General Electric Com (GE) Stake By $415,800; 5 Analysts Bullish Centene (CNC)

Meyer Handelman Co increased General Electric Corp Com (GE) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 46,200 shares as General Electric Corp Com (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 2.25 million shares with $22.32M value, up from 2.21 million last quarter. General Electric Corp Com now has $71.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 58.79% above currents $45.55 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 329,127 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lord Abbett Lc reported 701,186 shares. 25,668 are held by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Comml Bank Of The West reported 0.3% stake. Citigroup invested in 217,339 shares. Burney Com accumulated 64,045 shares. Somerset Trust Communications accumulated 15,964 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 26,985 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ci stated it has 908,800 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lincoln National stated it has 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridgeway Capital holds 82,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 43,732 are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Omers Administration Corp holds 24,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 78,478 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.29 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. Another trade for 2,850 shares valued at $151,022 was made by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 345,444 shares stake. Tompkins Fin Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keating Counselors has invested 0.66% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whittier reported 124,138 shares stake. The California-based Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Savant Cap Limited Company owns 29,127 shares. Discovery Cap Mngmt Limited Co Ct holds 3.61 million shares or 3.76% of its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 26,964 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assoc Inc holds 0.32% or 71,223 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of, Australia-based fund reported 2.03 million shares. West Family Investments invested 0.7% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Consulate Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). United Fire Grp invested in 1.02% or 275,000 shares.