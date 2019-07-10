Meyer Handelman Co Has Increased By $515,200 Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake; Shorts at Ehi Car Services Limited American Depositary Share (EHIC) Lowered By 0.26%

Meyer Handelman Co increased Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 2,800 shares as Amgen Inc Com (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 112,123 shares with $20.65M value, up from 109,323 last quarter. Amgen Inc Com now has $110.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN

Ehi Car Services Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:EHIC) had a decrease of 0.26% in short interest. EHIC’s SI was 693,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.26% from 695,700 shares previously. With 52,200 avg volume, 13 days are for Ehi Car Services Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:EHIC)’s short sellers to cover EHIC’s short positions. The SI to Ehi Car Services Limited American Depositary Share’s float is 2.54%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EHIC News: 22/05/2018 – EHI HOLDER GKC: CO. WORTH SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN $14.50/ADS; 22/05/2018 – EHI HOLDER GKC CITES OCEAN LINK $14.50/ADS GOING-PRIVATE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES – ROLLOVER SHAREHOLDERS, TEAMSPORT PARENT, TEAMSPORT MIDCO, ENTERED CONTRIBUTION AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF DEAL; 09/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES LTD – GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FOR FY 2017 WAS 31.4%, COMPARED WITH 28.1% FOR FY2016; 06/04/2018 – EHi Car Services Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement With Teamsport Parent and Teamsport Bidco; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES LTD – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH TEAMSPORT PARENT LIMITED AND TEAMSPORT BIDCO LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ON MAY 22, GKC SENT A LETTER TO RAY RUIPING ZHANG, CHAIRMAN OF EHI CAR SERVICES LTD; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ACTING UPON UNANIMOUS RECOMMENDATION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE, APPROVED MERGER AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades eHi’s Ratings to ‘B+’, off RWN; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – OCEAN IMAGINATION SAYS ON APRIL 2, AFFILIATE SUBMITTED PRELIMINARY, NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO EHI CAR SERVICES LTD – SEC FILING

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rentals and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers self-driven car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as services for event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 5,380 shares to 232,579 valued at $24.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 45,298 shares. Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $380,000 was sold by SUGAR RONALD D.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $221 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Evercore. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $234 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21.