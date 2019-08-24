Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Holding by $570,280 as Market Valuation Rose; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ycg Boosted Its Stake

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76M, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31M shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75 million shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts: Few Blemishes In Estee Lauder’s Q4 Print – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50,899 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,121 are held by Sunbelt Inc. 632 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Of America. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division accumulated 0.05% or 2,106 shares. Randolph Communication owns 96,432 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Art Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers Natl Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 22,292 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 59 were accumulated by Kwmg Limited Liability Co. Avalon Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Com has 0.57% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 116,319 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 40 shares. Congress Asset Communication Ma has 411,975 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.65 million activity. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Box (BOX) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Van Eck Assoc Corporation invested in 0.27% or 514,930 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0.64% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 54,419 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Inc. Headinvest Ltd Com holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 49,954 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 623 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 662,429 shares. 2,252 were reported by Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il. Jones Lllp holds 0% or 3,691 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies owns 7,836 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Welch & Forbes Llc has 35,203 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,000 shares to 310,400 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.