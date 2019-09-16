Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Stake in Sealed Air New Com (SEE) by $1.05 Million; Partners Group Holding Ag Cut Its Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Position as Stock Price Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New Com (SEE) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,291 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 116,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 1.43 million shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 307,717 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.11M, down from 310,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 1.42 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 17,664 shares to 397,146 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5,699 shares to 130,058 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.88 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.