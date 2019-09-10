Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) as Market Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Trimmed Holding

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 28,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.18. About 338,421 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 52,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 29,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 82,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 31.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 325 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 202,000 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 882,155 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Management (Americas) stated it has 10,004 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok invested in 12,404 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alphaone Investment Ser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parametric Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 27.21M shares. Sirios Capital Management Lp holds 2.13% or 1.27M shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Co owns 316,221 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 73,923 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox invested in 2.6% or 114.74 million shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 128,312 shares. The Minnesota-based Sns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 69,248 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 10.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,680 shares to 36,859 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,135 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,000 shares to 310,400 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 92,713 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,609 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 1,457 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 1.67M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Lc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 25,888 shares. Mcrae Cap invested in 10,422 shares or 1.08% of the stock. 307,743 are owned by Spf Beheer Bv. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scholtz Lc has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cumberland Partners Ltd accumulated 78,666 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 1,155 shares stake. Stack Finance Incorporated, Montana-based fund reported 46,789 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 2,411 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alliancebernstein LP owns 429,469 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.