Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased By $2.74 Million Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK)

Among 4 analysts covering Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has $25 highest and $17 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 387.39% above currents $4.36 stock price. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. Ladenburg maintained Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) rating on Thursday, February 28. Ladenburg has “Buy” rating and $18 target. See Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) latest ratings:

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) stake by 38.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 17,407 shares with $4.35 million value, down from 28,407 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co Com now has $67.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 177 shares. Parsec Finance Management holds 0.02% or 1,137 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability reported 1,500 shares stake. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,600 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,415 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,314 shares. Northern reported 0.2% stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri accumulated 7,005 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office owns 123 shares. Confluence Management Ltd Liability Corp has 92,903 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0.11% or 1.02M shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Burgundy Asset Management has invested 1.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.33% above currents $248.33 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BDX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. The company has market cap of $141.33 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections , community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 4.14% more from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0% or 409,847 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 25,927 shares. 23,599 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Annex Advisory has 0.01% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Proshare Limited Liability Corp owns 14,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,296 shares. 71,352 are owned by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has 0.01% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). National Asset Management reported 13,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 666 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.62% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Group invested in 20,521 shares. 1.10 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Goldman Sachs reported 66,979 shares.

The stock increased 4.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 294,171 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 18/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS-INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES, TO FUND ONGOING AND FUTURE CLINICAL STUDIES OF OMADACYCLINE; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Supporting Potential Approval of Omadacycline for Treatment of Community-Acquired Bacteri; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PREPARING FOR ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING, EXPECTED IN LATE SUMMER 2018, TO REVIEW OMADACYCLINE APPLICATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy Of Omadacycline In Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia By Measures Of Disease Severity; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRTK PROPOSES PRIVATE OFFERING $125M CONV SR SUB NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prices $140 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Paratek; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK SAYS OMADACYCLINE `EFFECTIVE’ IN OASIS-2 PHASE 3 STUDY; 19/04/2018 – -Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prices $140 M of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2024