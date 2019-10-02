Meyer Handelman Co Has Cut Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake; Shorts at Vaxart (VXRT) Lowered By 2.3%

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 12.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 18,575 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 135,046 shares with $19.53M value, down from 153,621 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $20.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 21,210 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. VXRT’s SI was 344,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 352,500 shares previously. With 525,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s short sellers to cover VXRT’s short positions. The SI to Vaxart Inc’s float is 9.33%. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3599. About 187,173 shares traded. Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) has declined 78.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VXRT News: 02/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces Oral Presentation of Clinical Data from Oral lnfluenza Vaccine Program at the World Vaccine Congress; 02/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces Oral Presentation of Clinical Data from Oral Influenza Vaccine Program at the World Vaccine Congress; 20/04/2018 – VAXART – NOTIFIED BY DAIICHI SANKYO CO THAT SALES OF INAVIR EXCEEDED ¥20 BLN IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, TRIGGERING A $5 MLN MILESTONE PAYMENT TO CO; 19/04/2018 – Vaxart Appoints Brant Biehn as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations; 20/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces $5 Million lnavir® Revenue Milestone; 07/03/2018 Vaxart Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio With U.S. Patent Allowance; 15/05/2018 – VAXART INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.49; 01/05/2018 – Vaxart Appoints Dr. David Taylor as Chief Medical Officer; 20/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces $5 Million Inavir® Revenue Milestone

Meyer Handelman Co increased Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 5,000 shares to 117,123 valued at $21.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Devon Energy Corporation New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 125,000 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Stanley Black \u0026 Decker (NYSE:SWK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stanley Black \u0026 Decker has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $150.80’s average target is 10.17% above currents $136.88 stock price. Stanley Black \u0026 Decker had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater LP owns 146,235 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.29% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 10.42M shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,819 shares. Blair William And Com Il invested in 0.01% or 11,273 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% or 12 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 6,732 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 5.07 million shares. Regentatlantic Llc invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 21,291 shares. Brandywine Investment Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,976 shares. Boston Family Office Llc holds 0.09% or 5,868 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 342 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The owns 217,724 shares.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04 million for 16.86 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company has market cap of $5.68 million. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV.