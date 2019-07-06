Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $424,200 as Shares Declined; Banc Of California (Call) (BANC) Holder Maltese Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (Call) (BANC) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 507,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 557,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 185,893 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.46% or 134,400 shares. Twin Capital Inc stated it has 105,980 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorporation reported 87,369 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,235 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 266,131 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Pa holds 212,924 shares. First City Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2,138 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 4,996 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 127,259 shares. North Management has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northeast Consultants has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,948 shares. Markston Intll Ltd holds 75,211 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 264,637 shares, valued at $27.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,514 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.56 million for 18.76 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 300,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 421,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 8,948 shares. Ironwood Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,709 shares. Principal Finance Grp invested in 342,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Hennessy owns 0.23% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 350,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 105,587 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management LP has invested 1.09% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 85,770 shares. Jcsd Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 11,200 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Comm Na has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 545,163 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation holds 97,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru reported 319,605 shares.

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Banc of California Announces Schedule of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Banc of California Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Banc of California Announces Schedule of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.