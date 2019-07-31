Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $424,200; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Holding in Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 97,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 988,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.14M, up from 891,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 1.19 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 9.07 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Extra Space Storage: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Expands Board With Appointment of James B. Perry – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Agreements to Accommodate the Proposed Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2017.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 85,275 shares to 6,652 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,340 shares, and cut its stake in S P D R Trust Unit Sr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global reported 0.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Goodnow Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.87% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 953,266 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Co holds 106,560 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 394,926 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Inc has invested 0.19% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.03% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Martingale Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 388,369 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.02% or 669,602 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0% or 1,090 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 18,050 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 356,230 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,914 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.