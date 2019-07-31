Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position; Genesee & Wyoming Has 0.76 Sentiment

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 93 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 122 decreased and sold positions in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 47.58 million shares, down from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Genesee & Wyoming Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 96 Increased: 53 New Position: 40.

Meyer Handelman Co increased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 4.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 12,000 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 310,400 shares with $14.33 million value, up from 298,400 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $225.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 12.46 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stake by 82,500 shares to 281,514 valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 45,298 shares. Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 74,249 shares. 22,191 were accumulated by Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated reported 6.17 million shares. Thomasville State Bank reported 284,012 shares. 98,145 are held by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Spinnaker reported 22,932 shares stake. Dorsey Whitney reported 11,078 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 153 shares. Moreover, Ls Advisors Lc has 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 206,096 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.14M shares. Moreover, Allen Investment Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 85,593 shares. 3,358 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Gru Inc. Washington Trust has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jacobs Ca owns 46,021 shares.

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 9.06% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Goodnow Investment Group Llc owns 544,276 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rare Infrastructure Ltd has 4.58% invested in the company for 768,407 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 2.92% in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc., a California-based fund reported 94,700 shares.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 31.19 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

