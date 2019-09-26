Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Sentiment Is 1.59

Meyer Handelman Co increased Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 5,000 shares as Amgen Inc Com (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 117,123 shares with $21.58M value, up from 112,123 last quarter. Amgen Inc Com now has $117.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.81 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 59 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 37 decreased and sold their positions in Aratana Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 34.55 million shares, up from 30.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aratana Therapeutics Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 15 Increased: 31 New Position: 28.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 8.15% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. for 7.26 million shares. Harvest Management Llc owns 100,000 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, General American Investors Co Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 1.42 million shares. The New York-based Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.51% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.18 million shares.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. The company has market cap of $241.09 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Invest Corp owns 517,558 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 6,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,350 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,542 shares. Financial Counselors reported 98,714 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.33 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 72,237 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Management holds 0.78% or 331,350 shares. Ifrah invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Forte Adv invested 1.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hanson Mcclain holds 1,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Wall Street Access Asset Llc has invested 0.65% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 778,386 shares. 18,236 are held by Clean Yield Group. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 6.69M shares.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 2,000 shares to 88,462 valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 17,211 shares and now owns 233,494 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 9.92% above currents $196.06 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report.