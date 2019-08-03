Meyer Handelman Co Decreased Its Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Holding by $570,280; Stock Value Rose; First Republic Bk (FRC) Share Value Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Increased Its Stake

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.04 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76M, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.24 million shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares to 112,123 shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).