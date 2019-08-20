Meyer Handelman Co Decreased By $877,800 Its Boeing Company Com (BA) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Boeing Company Com (BA) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,200 shares as Boeing Company Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 45,298 shares with $18.12 million value, down from 47,498 last quarter. Boeing Company Com now has $187.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Meyer Handelman Co increased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 45,300 shares to 621,683 valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 112,123 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 28.42% above currents $333.78 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T