Meyer Handelman Co Cut Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) as Stock Value Declined; New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.03 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 1.85M shares traded or 62.72% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL)

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 18,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 135,046 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.53 million, down from 153,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.63. About 850,217 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,700 shares to 250,669 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04M for 17.69 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

