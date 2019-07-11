Meyer Handelman Co Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $478,400 as Stock Price Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Maintains Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX)

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 3.32M shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, down from 269,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% stake. 273 were accumulated by Carroll Associate Inc. Stifel Finance reported 326,910 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 50,562 shares. 7,983 are owned by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). New York-based J Goldman Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fil owns 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 19 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 6,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 16 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 96,506 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.08% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 15,446 shares.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Seagate Stock Could Be a Yield Trap – Investorplace.com” on March 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Western Digital Stock Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Seagate (STX) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mngmt Corp invested in 6,800 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Gru holds 0.02% or 2,977 shares. 89,318 were reported by Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv. 4,174 were accumulated by Bender Robert And Assocs. Iberiabank has 1.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 116,851 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 18.56M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Lynch Associate In invested in 27,673 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Scotia Cap has invested 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 283,568 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. 179,445 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated. Lincoln National holds 37,637 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 274,881 shares. 154,642 were reported by Howard Mgmt. Miller Management LP reported 14,050 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.