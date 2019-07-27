Meyer Handelman Co Continues to Hold Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN); Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Welch & Forbes Has Lowered Stake

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65 million, up from 109,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,402 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, down from 223,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 124,025 shares to 217,250 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares to 281,514 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,998 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).