Meyer Handelman Co Boosted Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $492,450 as Share Price Rose; Foundry Partners Raised Its Holding in World Fuel Services (INT) by $713,720

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 20,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 206,303 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 185,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 222,934 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 326,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.09 million, up from 319,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 4.16 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 37,500 shares to 56,440 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,700 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fragasso Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.56% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sector Gamma As, Norway-based fund reported 445,056 shares. Addenda Cap reported 51,556 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 2.35 million shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 23,632 shares. Financial Professionals holds 350 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 380,512 shares. Parsec Fincl Management owns 233,743 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 43,350 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd has 1.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 182,157 shares. Argi Invest Lc invested in 0.06% or 15,836 shares. 8.95 million were reported by Parnassus Invs Ca. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Com holds 32,069 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance owns 343,500 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 29,682 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olympic Steel Inc Com (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 46,850 shares to 105,040 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 82,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Com (NYSE:ETH).