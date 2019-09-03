Meyer Handelman Co Boosted Its Stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) as Stock Value Rose; Gramercy Funds Management Raised Holding in Brf Sa (BRFS) by $2.22 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 935,229 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS MEETING ON APRIL 19 MAINTAINED SO THAT BOARD CAN FAMILIARIZE ITSELF WITH MECHANICS OF CUMULATIVE VOTING SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS DIFFICULTIES FACED BY FIRM WOULD HAVE OCURRED WITH ANY MANAGEMENT, WITH ANY BOARD; 27/04/2018 – PREVI AND PETROS EXECUTIVES SAY FUNDS WILL NOT SELL STAKES IN BRAZILIAN FOOD COMPANY BRF IN THE SHORT TERM; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF CEO LORIVAL LUZ SAYS FIRM HAS 3.1 BLN REAL REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY GIVING IT A COMFORTABLE LIQUIDITY POSITION; 29/03/2018 – Trade bans, feed costs force furlough at Brazil chicken processor; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Brf To Ba2; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:New Fraud Charges And Shareholder Dispute At BRF; 05/03/2018 – BRF board meeting to go ahead despite latest fraud allegations; 11/05/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ JR. TO REMAIN AS INTERIM CEO; 19/04/2018 – EU to ban imports from 12 Brazil-based BRF plants -draft document

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 2.38 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct); 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE – SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA REPORTS ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN PROPERTY TRUST – ANNOUNCE SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO CERTAIN BLACKSTONE FUNDS FOR NZ$635 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone to Offer Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 37,565 shares. Southport Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 13,368 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.70 million shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 10,180 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 245,000 shares. Texas Yale invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mai Management accumulated 0.02% or 12,365 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 186,643 shares. Griffin Asset Inc accumulated 136,956 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Lc accumulated 20,002 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 16.12 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Co. St Johns Inv Co Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 195 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0.01% or 10,100 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares to 17,407 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,774 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.