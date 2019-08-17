Meyer Handelman Co Boosted By $996,600 Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake; SWISS RE LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLAN (SSREF) Sellers Increased By 26.42% Their Shorts

SWISS RE LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:SSREF) had an increase of 26.42% in short interest. SSREF’s SI was 268,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.42% from 212,300 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 207 days are for SWISS RE LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s short sellers to cover SSREF’s short positions. It closed at $99.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meyer Handelman Co increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co acquired 45,300 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 621,683 shares with $14.24 million value, up from 576,383 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 2.57M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 564 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 107,227 shares. New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0.4% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Llc holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,387 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,316 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 6,779 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Washington Tru Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 4,268 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 91,010 shares. Sei Communication invested in 0.03% or 364,223 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd has 1.19% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.85M shares. Springowl Associate Limited Company invested in 30,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Cypress Capital Grp Inc reported 51,124 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.14’s average target is 12.45% above currents $29.47 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CAG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CAG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of CAG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 11.

