Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

We are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.47 N/A -1.01 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 18 1.12 N/A 2.06 8.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has 8.37% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.