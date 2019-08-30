Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is a contrast between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|33.82
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.