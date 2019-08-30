Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is a contrast between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.82 N/A -1.01 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.