Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 37.42 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.14 N/A 0.81 17.25

Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 16.55% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.