Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

We are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 32.82 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.81 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 11.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.