Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

We are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|32.82
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.81
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 11.49%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.