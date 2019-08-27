Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 32.79 N/A -1.01 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.62 N/A 1.12 12.32

Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 11.61% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.