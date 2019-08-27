Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|32.79
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.62
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 11.61% and its consensus price target is $15.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
