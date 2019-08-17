Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)

We will be comparing the differences between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.19 N/A -1.01 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.20 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.