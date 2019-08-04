Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|33.72
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.09
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
Table 1 highlights Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 11.57% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
