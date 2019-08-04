Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.72 N/A -1.01 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.09 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 highlights Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 11.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.