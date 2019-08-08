Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

We are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.52 N/A -1.01 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.04 N/A 0.48 21.25

Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.