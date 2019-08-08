Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

We are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|33.52
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.04
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
Summary
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
