Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

We are contrasting Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|37.42
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.29
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 29.68% respectively. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.
