Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

We are contrasting Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 37.42 N/A -1.01 0.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.29 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 29.68% respectively. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.