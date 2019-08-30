Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.82 N/A -1.01 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44

In table 1 we can see Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.