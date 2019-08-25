Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) Reaches $9.90 Formed H&S; Capital Counsel Increased Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position By $902,400

Capital Counsel Llc increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 6,400 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 313,545 shares with $44.44M value, up from 307,145 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $9.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 906,004 shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) formed H&S with $9.31 target or 6.00% below today’s $9.90 share price. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) has $68.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 58,610 shares traded or 1026.25% up from the average. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) has declined 6.60% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 32.65% less from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.