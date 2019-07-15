Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.92 N/A -1.01 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 35.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.