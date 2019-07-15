Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.92
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 35.03%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-2.31%
|4.55%
|6.65%
|12.9%
|-0.9%
|11.71%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
