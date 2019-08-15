Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Comparing side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|33.35
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.64
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
Table 1 highlights Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 26.94%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.