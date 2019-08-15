Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Comparing side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.35 N/A -1.01 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.64 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 highlights Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 26.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.