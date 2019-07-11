Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Comparison side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.26 N/A -1.01 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.