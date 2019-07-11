Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Comparison side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.26
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
