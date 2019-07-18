Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Contrasting side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.92 N/A -1.01 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.14 N/A 1.71 12.86

Table 1 highlights Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.