Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Contrasting side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|50.45M
|0.04
|262.89
In table 1 we can see Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|501,990,049.75%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 41.06% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
