Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Contrasting side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.01 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89

In table 1 we can see Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 501,990,049.75% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 41.06% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.