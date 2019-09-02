Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|33.65
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
