Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.65 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.