Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparison side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.26 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.