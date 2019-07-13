Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.