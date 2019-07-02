Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparing side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 36.53 N/A -1.01 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.98 N/A 2.78 12.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 3 2 0 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.5, which is potential -9.66% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, 21.3% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.