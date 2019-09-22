Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.85 N/A -1.01 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Evercore Inc. has a consensus price target of $89, with potential upside of 5.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 94.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.